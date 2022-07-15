Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 370 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Walmart by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 18,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $127.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.64. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Raymond James cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.