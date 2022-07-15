Strong Trading Up 9.2% This Week (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $904,725.59 and approximately $267,741.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can now be bought for approximately $6.54 or 0.00031225 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Strong has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io.

Strong Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

