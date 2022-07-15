Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Lowered to $220.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYK. Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.44.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.53. 41,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,102. The company has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.13. Stryker has a 1 year low of $190.54 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Stryker by 61.3% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Stryker by 9.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

