Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Update

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 423,100 shares, a growth of 133.8% from the June 15th total of 181,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Ted Casey bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,051 shares in the company, valued at $246,061.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Boever bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,263,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,645.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 318,523 shares of company stock worth $362,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAX. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods in the first quarter valued at $1,924,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $953,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNAX. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNAX opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. Stryve Foods has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryve Foods will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, nutrition products, and carne seca products.

