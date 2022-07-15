Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1349 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUEZY opened at 7.15 on Friday. Südzucker has a 52-week low of 7.15 and a 52-week high of 7.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 6.42.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Südzucker from €14.00 ($14.00) to €11.00 ($11.00) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

