Summit Global Investments Acquires 129,175 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,175 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises about 0.9% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $12,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $42.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

