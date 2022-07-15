Summit Global Investments Acquires 30,215 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,215 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,084,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP opened at $113.96 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.