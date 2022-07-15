Summit Global Investments Acquires 32,791 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,791 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,275,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,833,000 after buying an additional 1,047,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

