Summit Global Investments Boosts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $106.95 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $82.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.86.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.