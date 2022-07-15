Summit Global Investments Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 214,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,375,000. Summit Global Investments owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 146,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 41,242 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 130,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 15,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 114,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $44.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

