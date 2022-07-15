Summit Global Investments Cuts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Summit Global Investments cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,842 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up 1.5% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Progressive were worth $20,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $112.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.11. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $122.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,183 shares of company stock worth $246,537. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

