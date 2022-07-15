Summit Global Investments Makes New $6.57 Million Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $918,234,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,188,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Accenture by 8,042.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,713,000 after buying an additional 915,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

Accenture stock opened at $268.67 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.12. The stock has a market cap of $169.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

