Summit Global Investments Reduces Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,301 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $122.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.22. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

