Summit Global Investments Sells 4,235 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 1.2% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Intuit were worth $16,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Intuit by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $379.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $387.63 and its 200 day moving average is $463.36. The company has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.78.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.