Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 132,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 78.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 213,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 93,906 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at $35,870,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 518.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 27,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at $813,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPRX. UBS Group began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

Shares of RPRX opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 21.95 and a quick ratio of 21.95. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.77 million. Analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

In related news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 75,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $3,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,095,800 shares in the company, valued at $44,314,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $929,820.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,679.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,554,200 in the last ninety days. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

