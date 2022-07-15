Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $19.86

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.86, but opened at $19.26. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 59,389 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 11.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after buying an additional 1,697,108 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,390,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,999,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,291,000 after acquiring an additional 973,966 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,011,000 after purchasing an additional 852,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,338,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,137,000 after buying an additional 662,987 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

