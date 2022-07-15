Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Down to $25.16

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.16, but opened at $23.38. Sunrun shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 110,208 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.85.

Sunrun Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 2.20.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,899,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at $36,962,194.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,628,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,899,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at $36,962,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,062 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,928. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after buying an additional 3,814,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,554,000 after buying an additional 55,863 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,243,000 after purchasing an additional 772,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sunrun by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,902,000 after buying an additional 244,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,144,419 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,753,000 after buying an additional 130,641 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading

