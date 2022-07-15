Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $4.03. 1,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 336,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Super Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Super Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Super Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $334.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.69 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGHC. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Super Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Super Group

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

See Also

