SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.33

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.34. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 215,540 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SuperCom in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.47.

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 91.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SuperCom Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

