Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a growth of 544.8% from the June 15th total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Up 1.2 %

Superior Drilling Products stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,185. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Superior Drilling Products will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDPI. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Featured Articles

