Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

SUUIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

