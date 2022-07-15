Susquehanna Boosts Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target to $27.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.06). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $967.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

