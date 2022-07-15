Susquehanna Cuts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $15.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on AAL. Argus lowered American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.20.
AAL stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,264,227,000 after buying an additional 1,126,106 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,750,111 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,690,000 after buying an additional 2,822,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169,912 shares of the airline’s stock worth $218,247,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after buying an additional 1,382,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,031,787 shares of the airline’s stock worth $90,371,000 after buying an additional 33,569 shares during the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Airlines Group (Get Rating)
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.