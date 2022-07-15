Susquehanna Cuts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $15.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AAL. Argus lowered American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.20.

AAL stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,264,227,000 after buying an additional 1,126,106 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,750,111 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,690,000 after buying an additional 2,822,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169,912 shares of the airline’s stock worth $218,247,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after buying an additional 1,382,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,031,787 shares of the airline’s stock worth $90,371,000 after buying an additional 33,569 shares during the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

