Susquehanna Trims United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Target Price to $43.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Airlines from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.56.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.32. United Airlines has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $54.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,925. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 40,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

