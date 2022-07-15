suterusu (SUTER) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $35,315.00

suterusu (SUTER) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $35,315.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About suterusu

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

suterusu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

