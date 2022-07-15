SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 26.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HIMS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.22. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,695.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $96,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health (Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

