SVB Leerink Cuts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $68.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.
Shares of THC opened at $53.43 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average is $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.40.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
