SVB Leerink Cuts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $68.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Shares of THC opened at $53.43 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average is $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.40.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

