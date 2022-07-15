Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.14

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 156988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWDBY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. AlphaValue raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Danske raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 189 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from SEK 204 to SEK 182 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.27.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

