Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Up 331.7% in June

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 331.7% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SWDBY opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.98. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

SWDBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from SEK 204 to SEK 182 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 166 to SEK 155 in a report on Friday, May 27th. AlphaValue raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 189 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.27.

(Get Rating)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.