Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Up 331.7% in June

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 331.7% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SWDBY opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.98. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $23.27.
Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Swedbank AB (publ)
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.
