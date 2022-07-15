Swop Market Cap Reaches $3.77 Million (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00007525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swop has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $26,942.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004745 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00051943 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024270 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001936 BTC.
About Swop
Swop’s total supply is 2,440,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,374,803 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.
Swop Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.