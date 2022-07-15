Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Lowered to $215.00 at KeyCorp

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SYNA. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $233.33.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $119.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.41. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $109.26 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

