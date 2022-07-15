System1 (NYSE:SST) Stock Price Down 3.9%

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.12. 11,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 294,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of System1 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on System1 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other System1 news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 16,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $171,995.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,450,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,793,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 1,287,074 shares of company stock valued at $17,224,681 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in System1 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $841,000.

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

