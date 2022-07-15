Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Table Trac stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Table Trac has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63.

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. It offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

