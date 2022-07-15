Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Table Trac stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Table Trac has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63.
About Table Trac (Get Rating)
