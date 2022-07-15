Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $433.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $790,585,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,692.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,437,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,222 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,716 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,261,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,683,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,754 shares in the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

