Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,704,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 127,211 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.5% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $281,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.33. 295,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,642,689. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

