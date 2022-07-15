Takara Bio (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Takara Bio (OTCMKTS:TKBIF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of TKBIF opened at $23.20 on Monday. Takara Bio has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $23.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46.

Takara Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in Japan, the United States, China, other Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Bioindustry and Gene Therapy segments. It develops research reagents and scientific instruments; and provides contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services for academic and corporate life sciences research and development.

