TB SA Acquisition (NASDAQ:TBSA) Shares Down 0.2%

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 3,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 30,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

TB SA Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Get TB SA Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in TB SA Acquisition by 11,638.4% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 118,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 117,199 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,326,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TB SA Acquisition Company Profile

TB SA Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify African companies that promote environmental, social and governance, ESG, and principles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TB SA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TB SA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.