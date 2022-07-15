TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 143 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Copart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Copart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Copart by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $113.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $161.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.