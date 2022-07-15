TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $7,156,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMP opened at $223.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.11.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

