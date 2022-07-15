TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) by 3,555.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $392,446.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at $32,553,786.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $61,685.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 838,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,617,870.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $510,564 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Shares of MCW opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.67. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $219.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.17 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mister Car Wash (Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.