TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 756.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

In related news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at $752,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

