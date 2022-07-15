TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $286.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,257,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,440,391. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

