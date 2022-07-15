TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 144 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $36,693,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in American Electric Power by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 14.2% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.25.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.98.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

