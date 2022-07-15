TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,992,000 after purchasing an additional 226,177 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Oracle by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

