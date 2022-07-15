TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 528 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $313,565,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,349,000 after buying an additional 4,244,096 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after buying an additional 3,460,856 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after buying an additional 2,400,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. MKM Partners lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,737,324. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $36.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 157.79 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

