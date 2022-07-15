TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 567 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Point Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 98,427 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,962,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,120 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,514,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.
In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
