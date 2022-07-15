TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $379.87 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Barclays lowered their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.78.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

