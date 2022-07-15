TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,144 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 23,893 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.24.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.26. 343,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,177,169. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

