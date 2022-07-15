Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Down 57.4% in June

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the June 15th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:HQH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,989. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05.
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
