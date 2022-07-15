Telcoin (TEL) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

Telcoin (TEL) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Telcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Telcoin has a market cap of $85.24 million and $2.08 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,807.98 or 0.99980983 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Telcoin

TEL is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,628,700,558 coins. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

